Remains Possibly Tied To Missing Persons Case Found After Car Pulled From Hudson River

An investigation is underway after a vehicle that was pulled from the Hudson River had human remains inside that could be tied to a missing person, authorities said.

he discovery of a vehicle that was located during a routine training exercise by members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) and Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Dutchess County.

State Police said that at approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, the unit members were conducting sonar training operations in the river near Victor C. Waryas Park when they found a sunken vehicle.

The vehicle was approximately 75 feet from shore and was 24 feet deep in the water.

On Thursday, July 9, the vehicle, identified as a blue 2001 Hyundai Accent, was recovered by URT members and the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. The vehicle was later determined to be related to a missing person case filed in Poughkeepsie in 2008.

According to police, after removing the vehicle to a secure location, the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office and State Police Forensic Investigation Unit members discovered human remains inside.

The identification of the remains and cause of death have not been released, pending a full investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.