Rapper, Westchester Native, Resident DMX Dies At Age 50

The rapper DMX, died on Friday, April 9 at the age of 50 following a weeklong hospital stint due to an apparent drug overdose in his New York home.

DMX, whose original name was Earl Simmons, was hospitalized a week earlier due to an overdose that led to a heart attack, according to TMZ, leaving him in grave condition in White Plains Hospital.

A Mount Vernon native who grew up in Yonkers, Simmons' family announced that he had died surrounded by loved ones Friday afternoon after being placed on life support for the past few days.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” his family said in a statement announcing his death. “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.

“We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle, and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

DMX (which stands for Dark Man X), a father of 15, spent much of his youth in Westchester before hitting it big with his debut album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which went platinum nearly five times.

Simmons previously lived near the Bedford border on McLain Street in Mount Kisco with his now-estranged wife Tashera Simmons before putting the home into foreclosure in 2016 after filing for bankruptcy.

He also nearly suffered a fatal overdose outside a Yonkers hotel following his release, but he was revived by fast-acting police.

