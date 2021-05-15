Racist Graffiti Found In Building At High School In Westchester

Police have launched an investigation into alleged racist graffiti that was found scrubbed on a poster in a high school bathroom in Westchester.

Rye Schools Superintendent Eric Byrne issued a notice to the community saying that a custodian found a poster in a second-floor bathroom at the high school that had been tagged with racially charged graffiti.

“A custodian found that a poster in a second-floor bathroom at Rye High School announcing a Class of 2022 fundraiser at Chipotle restaurant had been defaced,” he said.

“It is not yet clear to us if any student saw the graffiti. We are reviewing security footage to learn more.”

The incident remains under investigation.

“I encourage you to have conversations around this topic at home, as we will be having conversations at the high school,” Byrne added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.