Provider For Medical Group In Westchester, Fairfield Counties Tests Positive For COVID-19

A provider who practices at a medical group with offices in Westchester and Fairfield counties has tested positive for the novel strain of the coronavirus (COV-19).

The provider practices at the Westmed Medical Group office located at 210 Westchester Ave. in White Plains, Westmed said in a statement released on Monday afternoon, March 9.

"It is likely that this provider’s exposure is tied to the original case which occurred in New Rochelle," Westmed said. "We have been in very close contact with the Department of Health, and they have indicated no additional testing or self-quarantine is needed for any providers, staff, or patients who had contact with this provider.

"The provider has been self-quarantined since first notification of possible exposure was received, and before he became symptomatic.

" Westmed is fully committed to keeping our patients and staff safe during this time, and is following all CDC & Department of Health protocols surrounding coronavirus."

Westmed said it will be informing the provider’s patients of the diagnosis, urging them "to communicate with us if they begin to develop cold or flu-like symptoms or respiratory symptoms in the coming days."

Westmed said it is also implementing the following business decisions in the interest of our patients and the community:

Westmed is rescheduling some non-urgent office visits in order to limit potential exposures to coronavirus, and preserve our limited quantities of personal protective equipment inventory amidst the national shortage.

Westmed is temporarily suspending Urgent Care visits in Greenwich and Stamford as of Tuesday, March 10, to support higher volume facilities and provide appropriate triage.

The Westmed Urgent Care sites that remain open are:

Rye, 1 Theall Road

White Plains, 210 Westchester Ave.

Purchase, 3030 Westchester Ave.

New Rochelle, 171 Huguenot St.

Yonkers - Boyce Thompson, 1084 North Broadway

Yonkers - Ridge Hill, 73 Market Street

Patients should book online at westmedgroup.com/savemyspot for Westmed Urgent Care instead of walking in, Westmed said.

"To keep our patients and community safe and protected, please visit westmedgroup.com/savemyspot to book your Westmed Urgent Care visit," Westmed said.

