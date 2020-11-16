Police Officers Stop Suicide Attempt On Overpass In Westchester

A suicidal Westchester man who was threatening to jump off an overpass of the Bronx River Parkway was saved by police.

The incident took place around 7:40 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, in Tuckahoe.

That's when members of the City of Yonkers Police Department, Village of Tuckahoe Police Department, and Westchester County Department of Public Safety responded to the Tuckahoe Road bridge overpass of the Bronx River Parkway, said Yonkers Police Detective Lt. Dean Politopoulos.

Officers, who found the man on a stone wall, were able to engage the man in conversation, including members of the Crisis Negotiation Team, as members of the Emergency Service Unit prepared for tactical intervention; traffic below on the parkway was stopped and additional support equipment and resources were called in, Politopoulos said.

As officers were speaking to the man, he turned around and began lowering himself down from the wall, dangling over the parkway; at which point, officers immediately acted and rushed-in to grab the male, securing him and pulling him back to safety, Politopoulos added.

“Incredible work by the officers of the Yonkers Police, Tuckahoe Police, and Westchester County Police Departments in saving a man’s life last night," said Yonkers Police Commissioner John J. Mueller. "These men and women make us all proud.”

The 25-year-old man was taken to a local area hospital for physical and psychiatric evaluation.

