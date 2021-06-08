Police ID Victims In Double-Fatal Hudson Valley Crash

State Police have released the identities of two Hudson Valley residents who were killed during a two-vehicle crash that also injured six others.

Orange County residents Nelson Vivarcampoverde, age 48, and passenger Maria Abrigo, age 36, both from Middletown, were killed around 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, following the crash on Route 17 in Wallkill, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The crash involved a 2005 Ford Escape operated by Orange County resident Anthony K. Jones, age 24, of Walden, and a 2004 Toyota Sienna, operated by Vivarcampoverde.

Jones was traveling alone while Vivarcampoverde’s vehicle was occupied by seven additional passengers, Nevel said.

The Toyota Sienna was traveling in the passing lane of Route 17 parallel to the Ford Escape that was in the driving lane when they collided causing the Ford Escape to leave the roadway, striking an earth embankment, and overturning, said Nevel.

The Toyota entered the center median, struck the guide rail, and overturned before coming to rest on the westbound median, Nevel said.

Vivarcampoverde and Abrigo were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Nevel.

Two additional passengers were flown from the scene to Westchester Medical Center due to the nature of their injuries, Nevel said.

The remaining four passengers were transported by ambulance to Garnet Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Escape was also transported to Garnet Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

