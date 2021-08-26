Pet Shop In Westchester Permanently Shut Down After SPCA Investigation

A pet store in Westchester has been shut down permanently following an investigation by the SPCA into the conditions they kept their animals.

Pet World on South Broadway in Yonkers was forced to close this week with its operating licenses revoked, the SPCA of Westchester announced.

A joint investigation by the SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit, Yonkers Police, and Yonkers Building departments into “heartbreaking conditions” led to the revocation of their licenses.

According to the pet shop's social media pages, the store sold a wide variety of animals, including dogs, cats, turtles, tropical fish, rare birds, snakes, snails, and turtles.

However, while putting up a friendly front, it was anything but behind the scenes.

“As you can see from these photos, the conditions these poor animals were living in is heartbreaking,” the SPCA of Westchester posted online. “It was a team effort and we are very relieved to know that no more animals will needlessly suffer here.”

