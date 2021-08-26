Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Positive-Test Rate Increase; New Breakdown By County
News

Pet Shop In Westchester Permanently Shut Down After SPCA Investigation

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Pet World in Yonkers Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Pet World in Yonkers has been closed following an investigation by the SPCA into the condition they kept their animals. Photo Credit: SPCA of Westchester
Pet World in Yonkers has been closed following an investigation by the SPCA into the condition they kept their animals. Photo Credit: SPCA of Westchester
Pet World in Yonkers has been closed following an investigation by the SPCA into the condition they kept their animals. Photo Credit: SPCA of Westchester
Pet World in Yonkers has been closed following an investigation by the SPCA into the condition they kept their animals. Photo Credit: SPCA of Westchester

A pet store in Westchester has been shut down permanently following an investigation by the SPCA into the conditions they kept their animals.

Pet World on South Broadway in Yonkers was forced to close this week with its operating licenses revoked, the SPCA of Westchester announced.

A joint investigation by the SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit, Yonkers Police, and Yonkers Building departments into “heartbreaking conditions” led to the revocation of their licenses.

According to the pet shop's social media pages, the store sold a wide variety of animals, including dogs, cats, turtles, tropical fish, rare birds, snakes, snails, and turtles.

However, while putting up a friendly front, it was anything but behind the scenes.

“As you can see from these photos, the conditions these poor animals were living in is heartbreaking,” the SPCA of Westchester posted online. “It was a team effort and we are very relieved to know that no more animals will needlessly suffer here.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.