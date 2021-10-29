Northern Westchester Woman Accused Of Abandoning Cat At Veterinarian

Law enforcement officials in Putnam County had to intervene after a Northern Westchester woman abandoned her cat at an area veterinarian, the SPCA announced.

It is alleged that Peekskill resident Alaina Sessions, age 38, abandoned Cheesecake, her pet cat, at the Guardian Veterinary Specialists 24 Hour Emergency Hospital in the Town of Southeast in Putnam County without ever returning to pick it up.

According to the Putnam County SPCA, the cat was initially brought into the hospital for possibly ingesting rat poison.

One phone conversation was made after dropping the cat off, where the hospital attempted to offer discounted services if the bill could not be met, as well as other offers to surrender the animal.

The SPCA said that Sessions hung up on the hospital, and multiple other attempts to contact her in the coming weeks were unsuccessful. A certified letter was sent to Sessions’ Peekskill address, which was received, but no contact was ever made on her part.

Sessions was charged with one count of the Agriculture and Markets law “abandonment of certain animals”, which is an abandonment law specifically for abandoning a pet at a veterinarian, groomer, or boarding facility.

Sessions is scheduled to be arraigned at the Town of Southeast Criminal Court on Thursday, Nov. 4.

