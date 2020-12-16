Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice

New Westchester Municipality To Put Restrictions On Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers

Christina Coulter
The first annual ban on the loud maintenance machines will take place in Irvington between Wednesday, Dec. 16 until Monday, March 15 of 2021. Gas-powered leaf blowers can only be used for snow removal, or in the case of an emergency.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Another municipality in Westchester County has placed a seasonal ban on the usage of gas-powered leaf blowers. 

The first annual ban on the loud maintenance machines will take place in the Village of Irvington-on-Hudson between Wednesday, Dec. 16 until Monday, March 15 of 2021. 

Gas-powered leaf blowers can only be used for snow removal, or in the case of an emergency. 

Between March 15 and Tuesday, June 1, the leaf blowers can be used by property owners between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 p.m. until 4 p.m. on weekends and federal holidays, according to Irvington's website

These allowances do not include walk-behind leaf blowers, which are disallowed unless the user owns more than one half-acre of property, and only two gas-powered leaf blowers can be used at once on properties less than that size.

Golf and tennis club employees can still use the machines, but only when they are at least 100 feet away from any residence.

Between Wednesday, June 2 and Tuesday, Sept. 14, owners of one or two-family properties can use a gas-powered leaf blower for just a half-hour per week during the above-stated times. 

In Westchester County, the communities of New Castle, Yonkers, Bedford, Mamaroneck and Larchmont have all limited or banned the usage of gas-powered leaf blowers. 

