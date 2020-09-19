Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Missing Area Man Found

Daily Voice
Hartley Nemerov
Hartley Nemerov Photo Credit: New York State Police

Update:

A 74-year-old man who went missing in the area has been found.

Hartley Nemerov, age 74, was reported missing Thursday, Sept. 17 by his family.

State Police have now announced that he has been "located in good health, and returned to his family. Thank you everyone for your assistance."

Original report:

A 74-year-old man has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

State Police in Dover Plains are searching for Hartley Nemerov, age 74, reported missing by his family.

He was last seen on Old Quaker Hill Rd, in Pawling on Thursday, Sept. 17 in the late afternoon.

Hartley is considered an endangered adult, and has previously stated he wishes to go to Mississippi.

He was last seen wearing a yellow and brown plaid shirt, with dark pants, and carrying a blue suitcase. 

He has gray hair usually in a ponytail with a beard and is 5-foot-4 and approximately 150 pounds. 

Anyone with info should contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

