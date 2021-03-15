Man Sentenced For Murder Of 16-Year-Old In Westchester

A 26-year-old man may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of all charges in connection to the killing of a teenager and the attempted murder of two others in Westchester.

Joel Thompson, of Yonkers, was found guilty last year by a jury of second-degree murder for his role in the death of 16-year-old Yonkers resident Madysen Denman, and two counts of attempted murder in the attempted murder of two others, following a lengthy trial.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced that Thompson has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision at his sentencing late last week.

Police said that the fatal hit-and-run took place at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2017, when officers responded to a call for a dispute in the vicinity in the area of Neppherhan and Ashburton avenues in Yonkers.

It was alleged that Denman and Thompson were involved in a check-cashing scheme, and the two got into an argument before the fall crash, prosecutors said.

Thompson, Denman, and her boyfriend exchanged words regarding their cuts from the scheme over social media and through text messages before a physical fight later broke out. Thompson then got into his car and drove onto the sidewalk, into Denman and her boyfriend, crushing her body against a brick wall and killing her.

Neither of Thompson's potential victims, Omar Ramos and Monty Anthony, were injured.

Denman was pinned against a wall after being struck by Thompson, suffering head and internal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police conducted a canvas in the area, and patrol officers were able to apprehend Thompson without further incident on Saw Mill River Road.

"You wore us down, you tore us apart, you intentionally broke myself and my siblings….my entire family…all of Madysen’s friends into shattered pieces," one of Denman's sisters said at Thompson's sentencing.

Rocah added: "Madysen Denman was just 16 when her life was ended because of Joel Thompson’s actions, and her family has lost their daughter and sister far too soon."

“Given the horrific nature of this crime, I hope that the family and the community can find some comfort in the fact that Thompson has been held accountable for his actions.”

