Man Accused Of Trapping Neighbor's Cat In Area

A serial animal abandoner from Dutchess County is facing charges after being busted by the Putnam County SPCA for allegedly trapping and leaving a neighbor’s cat in the woods, authorities announced.

Daniel Anastasia, a 62-year-old resident of Birchwood Park Mobile Homes on Route 9 in the Town of Wappinger has been accused of allegedly trapping one of his neighbors’ cats on his property and transporting it to a wooded section of Reservoir Road in the Town of Southeast.

According to the SPCA, despite searching daily, the cat’s owners have been unable to locate their pet.

Anastasia allegedly made statements that he does not want animals on his property and did not care if he trapped owned or unowned animals. SPCA investigators said that he also admitted to abandoning additional cats in locations within the towns of Fishkill and Southeast.

He was charged with animal cruelty and animal abandonment, both misdemeanors under the New York State Agriculture and Markets law.

Anastasia is scheduled to be arraigned in the Town of Southeast Criminal Court on Tuesday, Nov. 2 on the charges.

