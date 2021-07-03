Judge Halts Investigation Of Elected Official In Westchester

A New York State Supreme Court judge is hitting the brakes on an investigation into an elected official in Westchester.

Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader has been at the center of an investigation that was launched by a former political rival, the city’s Inspector General Liam McLaughlin, who was ousted by the former in the 2017 election.

McLaughlin’s investigation was launched weeks before the Democratic primary, as Khader seeks a second term in office.

The investigation, which was launched following alleged anonymous allegations, included multiple subpoenas and interviews of Khader’s staff and allies.

Khader’s opponents then utilized the investigation leading up to the primary vote, where Khader was ultimately defeated decisively.

Lawyers for Khader have fought the investigation, citing a conflict of interest and noting it was done in poor faith without public discussion or actions, which are required.

In response, Supreme Court Judge Joan Lefkowitz issued a temporary restraining order suspending the investigation, to which the city, McLaughlin, and six members of the City Council have until Friday, July 16 to make a case for why the investigation should resume.

The temporary restraining order will further prevent McLaughlin from moving forward or enforcing any subpoenas or interviewing potential witnesses until a final determination is made by Lefkowitz.

If the probe is reinstated, the findings from the investigation could be referred to law enforcement or to the city's ethics board with McLaughlin taking a back seat.

