Intruder Tries To Enter School In Westchester

Zak Failla
The Waverly School in Eastchester
The Waverly School in Eastchester Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Security has been beefed up at a Hudson Valley elementary school after an unwanted intruder attempted to gain access to the building, officials said.

On Wednesday, May 19, in Westchester County, a man sought to enter the Waverly School in Eastchester, officials said, ringing the doorbell, attempting to open the door, and standing outside for several minutes until law enforcement arrived.

The suspect - whose name has not been released - was taken into custody, arrested, and charged with trespassing for attempting to enter the building unlawfully.

Eastchester Schools Superintendent Robert Glass said that the incident prompted the district to ramp up security at the school.

“We will be taking some additional steps,” he stated. ”We will be adding an additional security officer for times when students are outside. So, that security person will be posted outdoors at all times when students are outdoors, and then we will have an increased police presence as well for the next several days.” 

