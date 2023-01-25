'Imminent Danger': Town Demolishes Unsafe House, Charges Owner In Mount Pleasant

A derelict house in Northern Westchester was demolished after town officials repeatedly tried and failed to get the owners to repair it.

The residence, located in Mount Pleasant at 354 Manhattan Ave., was taken down on Tuesday, Jan. 17 by town employees.

The decision to demolish the house was made because of the threat it posed to public safety. Because it had a hole in its severely damaged roof, water and rodents were able to enter the home. Additionally, the roof was structurally unsound and was failing, according to the town.

The Town Board made the final decision to destroy the residence on Tuesday, Jan. 10 after a report from a building inspector deemed the house an "imminent danger," town officials said.

Notices were sent to the property's owner but were ignored. The owner also did not show up to two public hearings held in December and January regarding the damaged residence, despite being summoned. No repairs were ever made to the home.

All costs related to the demolition will be charged to the property owner, town officials said.

"We do not take demolition orders lightly, but the owner’s failure to keep this house properly repaired left the town no choice," said Mount Pleasant Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Pleasant and receive free news updates.