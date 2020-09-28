IDs Released For Victims Of Triple-Fatal Rollover Westchester Crash

Police have identified the three people killed in a rollover crash in Westchester last week.

Garibaldi Reyes-Jerez, 22, of Manhattan, and Bronx residents John Pena-Martinez, 24, and Maria Vasquez-Guzman, 16, died when the car they were traveling in crashed on the Cross County Parkway shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 in Mount Vernon.

The driver, Yordany Bautista-Hernandez, 21, of the Bronx, struck a guard rail and rolled over while traveling east on the Cross Count Parkway between the Exit 9 ramp for the Hutchinson River Parkway and Exit 10 for New Rochelle Road, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found Vasquez-Guzman inside the wrecked vehicle, while Reyes-Jerez and Pena-Martinez were ejected from the Toyota.

Bautista-Hernandez was transported to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact Det. Brandon Amlung by calling (914) 864-7728 or by emailing bma1@westchestergov.com.

