IDs Released For Victim, Suspect In Fatal Northern Westchester Stabbing

Both the victim and the suspect in a fatal stabbing involving a pair of teenagers in Northern Westchester have been identified.

According to an investigation by Peekskill Police, the two became involved in some type of dispute near the intersection of Howard Street and North Broad Street on Friday, March 27, at approximately 11:25 a.m.

At some point this dispute became physical, and the suspect, now identified as Jahliv Niles, 18, of Peekskill stabbed 17-year-old Omarion McKenzie in the chest with a knife and fled the scene.

Niles then traveled a short distance to 214 N. Broad St., where he collapsed in the front entranceway, City of Peekskill Police Department Chief of Police Don Halmy said.

Upon arrival, officers and EMS discovered a 17-year-old boy lying in the vestibule of 214 N. Broad St. with possible stab wounds to his chest area.

McKenzie was later pronounced deceased at New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

Peekskill Police Officers and Detectives quickly set up a crime scene and through their ensuing investigations arrested Niles for what Halmy called a "senseless crime."

On Saturday, March 28, Niles was arraigned at Westchester County Court on a second-degree murder charge.

Niles was remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail.

"The Peekskill Police would also like to acknowledge the assistance of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, whose K-9 unit worked in conjunction with the Peekskill Police K-9 unit during this investigation," Halmy said.

