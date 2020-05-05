ID Released For Man Found Dead In Northern Westchester Pond

The identity has been released for a man found dead in an area pond.

The man's body was spotted in Northern Westchester around 2 p.m. Friday, May 1 at Leonard Park in Mount Kisco by a Westchester County police sergeant, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the police department.

The man has been identified as Fairfield County resident Amadeo Rodriguez, a 71-year-old resident of Danbury, O'Leary said.

Rodriguez, who had been seen earlier in the park, had no visible signs of trauma to his body, O'Leary said.

"The death is being investigated at this time as an apparent accidental drowning," O'Leary said. "However, a final conclusion on the cause and circumstances of his death will not be reached until the autopsy and toxicology testing are completed."

Officials said it does not appear Rodriguez was in the water for very long before he was observed by the officer.

