Hudson Valley Business Owner Accused Of Forcibly Touching Employee

The owner of a business in the Hudson Valley was arrested and accused of forcibly touching an employee.
The New York State Police reported that 30-year-old Orange County resident Yida Falkovitz, of Highland Mills, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 8.

Police said Falkovitz owns a business in the Town of Chester.

He was charged with forcible touching, police said. 

Authorities said he is set to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

