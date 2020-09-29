Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hateful Stickers Placed On Black Lives Matter Signs In Westchester Neighborhood

Racist stickers posted in the Rochelle Heights neighborhood in New Rochelle have caused concern.
Racist stickers and signage posted in a Westchester neighborhood have caused concern for some in the community.

In recent weeks, residents of the Rochelle Heights neighborhood in New Rochelle began putting up “Black Lives Matter” lawn signs that have subsequently been vandalized with hateful stickers.

Dozens of white supremacist stickers were placed on both public and private signs throughout the tight-knit neighborhood, including some criticizing George Floyd, the man killed in Minneapolis by police in May that sparked nationwide protests and demonstrations.

The stickers had messages that included “White Lives Matter,” “White Children Are Already a Minority,” and “Diversity is the systematic way of terminating white people,” among other hateful statements. 

Some of the “Black Lives Matter” signs that weren't vandalized were also stolen from private properties.

New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson said that he directed the Department of Public Works to remove any stickers posted on public property, while the police have launched an investigation into who has been posting.

“These hateful stickers are an affront to all people in New Rochelle,” Bramson stated. “A community that celebrates diversity and utterly rejects bigotry and white supremacy.” 

