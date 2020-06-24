Genovese Crime Family Member Sentenced For Racketeering Offenses

A longtime member of the Genovese Crime Family from Long Island has been sentenced for conspiring to commit extortion and racketeering offenses.

Frank Giovinco, 52, of Syosset, was sentenced to 48 months in prison after being convicted last December after being found responsible for acts involving extortion, honest services fraud, and unlawful kickback payments related to the Genovese Crime Family’s control of two local chapters of a labor union.

In addition to his prison term, Giovinco was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Giovinco was first inserted into the Genovese Crime Family in the 1990s as part of a scheme to control the waste carting industry throughout New York City, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Audrey Strauss said.

According to Strauss, until 2017, Giovinco and other members of the Genovese Crime Family committed “a wide range of crimes to enrich themselves and the Genovese Crime Family, including multiple acts of extortion, honest services fraud, and bribery.”

As part of his work for the Genovese Crime Family, Strauss said Giovinco was involved in schemes to manipulate and siphon money from the unions.

As part of the scheme, Giovinco was found guilty of extorting a financial adviser and union official for a cut of commissions made on union investments.

According to Strauss, audio recordings captured Giovinco planning to “rattle the cage” of a victim, and to have the other’s “feet held to the fire.”

When the union official failed to pay a commission, his life was threatened by Giovinco and other members of the Genovese Crime Family. Giovinco also extorted “tribute payments” of more than $10,000 annually.

Giovinco was found guilty of one count each of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit extortion. He faced up to 20 years in prison.

“For years, Frank Giovinco, as a member of the Genovese Crime Family, instilled fear in victims and perpetrated kickback schemes to tighten the Family’s stranglehold over two labor unions. For committing these crimes, Giovinco will now spend four years in prison.”

