Fourth Hudson Valley Resident Dies From COVID-19

The fourth death in the Hudson Valley related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been reported.

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health confirmed the first death relating to COVID-19 in Dutchess County.

The other three COVID-19 related deaths in the Hudson Valley were all in Rockland.

The Dutchess victim has been identified as a 69-year-old man who developed respiratory distress and went directly to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he was treated, but died on Friday, March 20, the Dutchess Health Department said, adding that the individual had not been screened or monitored by DBCH prior to hospitalization.

“We have lost a neighbor and extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to his family and friends," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said. "We are grateful to the compassionate healthcare professional on the front line today caring for patients across our community. This is a stark reminder of the challenge and toll we all face as come together to respond to this emergency.”

Dutchess County Behavioral and Community Health Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian said, “We offer our deepest condolences to the family. We have been in touch with the family for necessary screening as well as support during this very difficult time.

"Our entire team continues to work aggressively to fight this battle against COVID-19 and we implore every individual to do their part in the fight by staying home and helping to stop the spread.”

The Rockland residents who died were an 85-year-old who also had other significant health issues, a 60-year-old who also had other health problems, and a 64-year-old.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.