Duo Charged For Murder Of 21-Year-Old In Westchester

A pair of men already serving prison time have been indicted in the murder of a Westchester man.

Marcus Chambers, 29, aka “Chino,” “Chi D,” and “SP,” and Darnell Kidd, 29, aka “Black,” “Donney,” and “Donney Black,” were indicted on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with the murder of Jonathan Johnson, 21, on March 18, 2011, in White Plains, said Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Both men are currently serving prison sentences from prior federal convictions and will be brought to the federal courthouse in White Plains at a later date to be presented before a magistrate judge.

According to the allegations in the Indictment on or about March 18, 2011, Chambers and Kidd murdered Jonathan Johnson by shooting him during the course of an armed robbery of Johnson for marijuana in White Plains.

“When local and federal law enforcement teams together, there is little place for criminals to hide, said David Chong, Public Safety Commissioner for the City of White Plains. "This is a perfect example, taking two alleged felons off the streets for a vicious crime.”

Both were charged with one count of murdering Johnson, a White Plains resident, through the use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and aiding and abetting.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

