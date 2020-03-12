Death Under Investigation In Area Could Be Linked To COVID-19

The death of a Rockland County resident is being investigated to determine if it is related to the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The person was found dead in the village of Suffern, said John Lyon, spokesman for Rockland County.

Additional details surrounding the death were not available.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone said there are rumors linking the death to the coronavirus, but no testing has yet been done.

"There has been no official determination made relating to cause of death," Carbone said.

The department will be testing for influenza and other common respiratory illnesses as well as COVID-19, she added.

A cause of death will be released when an official determination has been found.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

