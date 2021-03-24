Dean's List College Student From Hudson Valley Found Dead In Dorm Room

A college student from the Hudson Valley has died at age 20.

Dutchess County resident Cory Gallinger, of Salt Point, a junior at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, was found unresponsive in his dorm room on Sunday, March 21, according to college officials.

The cause of death has not been released.

On Monday, March 22, a vigil was held outside a chapel on campus, with approximately 1,000 attending, according to Syracuse.com. A video of the vigil, posted on YouTube by Le Moyne College, is available here.

Gallinger made the college's Dean's list, studying Management, Leadership, and Marketing.

He was born April 26, 2000, in Salt Point, the son of Cathy Grieger Gallinger and Raymond Gallinger.

He was a 2018 graduate of FDR High School, where he excelled in junior varsity occer, setting the unofficial goal scoring record, and varsity tennis, according to his obituary.

He also played CYO basketball, was an altar boy for St. Peter's Church, a referee for the Hyde Park Soccer League and during the summers, was a camp counselor at Hackett Hill.

"Cory was known as kind and outgoing; his charisma brought light and joy to everyone around him," according to his obituary. "Cory was universally liked and never hesitated to help his friends and family when they needed a hand.

"He could always be counted on for being funny and making sure everyone was enjoying the ride along with him. Cory was passionate about creating music, growing his career as 'Sckilla' (his nickname) and had a knack of creating suspense every time he dropped a new single.

"He was an extremely hard worker and would stop at nothing to be successful."

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Kaylin Gallinger; his maternal grandmother, Mary Grieger; great uncle Paul Grieger Jr.; uncles Chris Grieger and family (Stephanie, Jesse, Madison, Heidi, Taryn), and James Grieger and family (Gail, Meagan, Michael, Carrie, Nicholas, Thomas, Finnegan Conway); aunt, Jeanne and family (Pat, Tyler, Christopher, Matthew); along with many more maternal extended family members.

Additionally, Cory is survived by his paternal family members, Ryan Bailey; aunt Joan and family (Jerry, Shawn, Valerie, Nicholas); uncle Bill and Vickie Gallinger; and cousins, Archie Gallinger Jr. and Kaitlyn Gallinger.

Cory was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Richard Grieger; paternal grandparents, Norma and Roy Gallinger; and uncle, Archie Gallinger.

Calling hours will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 26 at Sweet’s Funeral Home, on Route 9 in Hyde Park. Masks will be required and COVID safety protocols will be observed.

"Please be prepared for a longer than normal wait time," the funeral home noted.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter’s Parish in Poughkeepsie.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are requested to be made to: LeMoyne College, Office of Advancement, PO Box 527, Syracuse, NY 13214.

