COVID-19: Three More Westchester Schools Go Remote After Positive Cases

Three more schools in Westchester have been forced to return to remote learning following positive COVID-19 cases.

Blind Brook High School in Rye Brook and Marina Regina High School in Hartsdale officials announced that on Thursday, Oct. 29, classes would be held virtually following a confirmed COVID-19 case in a student at both schools.

In Yonkers, Montessori School 31 will be closed to non-essential staff through Tuesday, Nov. 3 after there was a reported positive COVID-19 case, though it was unclear whether it was a student or staffer. District officials said that all students will continue remote learning until further notice.

The latest closures come after Byram Hills High School in Armonk transitioned to distance learning for the week after four people tested positive for the virus.

While the buildings are closed, custodial crews will sanitize and disinfect the schools while the district and health officials work to contact trace.

Anyone who may have been exposed to anyone infected by the virus will be contacted by district officials and instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.