COVID-19: Three Hudson Valley Healthcare Facilities Cited By Feds For Violations

Three healthcare facilities in the Hudson Valley were among 112 that have been cited for violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic in March through Thursday, Oct. 15, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited 112 establishments for violations relating to their response to the virus, resulting in proposed penalties totaling $1,603,544.

OSHA said that the inspections resulted in violations for failure to:

Implement a written respiratory protection program;

Provide a medical evaluation, respirator fit test, training on the proper use of a respirator and personal protective equipment;

Report an injury, illness, or fatality;

Record an injury or illness on OSHA recordkeeping forms; and

Comply with the General Duty Clause of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.

Among the establishments cited for various violations in the Hudson Valley were:

Sapphire HC LLC in Briarcliff Manor, which was fined $20,820;

Jawonio Inc. in Haverstraw, which was fined $13,494;

MSAF Group LLC in Ossining, which was fined for $12,145.

