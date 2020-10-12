COVID-19: School District In Hudson Valley Extends Remote Learning

A Hudson Valley school district near one of the state’s largest COVID-19 clusters will be keeping students out of the classroom longer to avoid the spread of the virus.

Interim East Ramapo Schools Superintendent Ray Giamartino said that all schools in the district will extend its remote learning for the next two weeks, through at least Monday, Oct. 26.

The decision was made following guidance from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office and the district will continue remote learning during the 14-day stretch.

“Please know that it remains a district-wide expectation that all students will be provided the academic and social-emotional support essential to their continued development,” Giamartino said.

According to the state’s COVID “Report Card,” three teachers - one at Elmwood Elementary and two at Hempstead Elementary School - have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three students - one at Ramapo High School, two others at Spring Valley High School - have also reported positive cases.

The extension of remote learning came in response to the East Ramapo Teachers Association calling on the district to disinfect and close all school buildings until COVID-19 numbers drop in the area.

“We need to err on the side of caution and take every action we can to limit the spread of the virus, especially in a community like ours that is seeing significant spikes in the infection rate," Susan LoRusso, acting president of the union, said in a statement.

"If that means continuing with remote education only across the district for the time being, then that’s the right choice in the interest of the safety of every member of our school community."

More information is expected to be released from the district, Giamartino added.

