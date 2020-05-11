Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Police Called In After Shoppers Become Unruly Before Costco In Westchester Opens

Kathy Reakes
New Rochelle Police responded to the Costco Wholesale store after a few inpatient shoppers out of several hundred became unruly when the store didn't open on time. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Some in a large crowd of anxious shoppers waiting to get inside an area Costco became unruly when the store didn't open on time amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The incident took place around 8:30 a.m., Saturday, May 2, in Westchester at the Costco Warehouse store located on Industrial Lane in New Rochelle.

Reportedly, a few people waiting in a crowd of a few hundred shoppers became inpatient when the doors didn't open right at 8 a.m.

New Rochelle Police were called to restore order, and according to Capt. Cosmo Costa, "a few customers on line" became impatient, but officers were able to control the situation quickly before it became out of hand, he said.

Wooden pallets were used to create lines so employees could control the number of people inside the store to allow for social distancing.

