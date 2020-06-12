COVID-19: Northern Westchester Locally Owned Shop 'Working Around Clock' To Keep Business Alive

A Northern Westchester business owner is working around the clock to keep her shop up and running and continue supporting the community she has called home for decades.

Mindy Yanish, the proprietor of Offerings Gallery in Katonah, which celebrated its 30th anniversary four months early in February due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, said that she and other small businesses are still adjusting to the “new paradigm” the virus caused.

Yanish said that as things currently stand and the state begins reopening from the COVID-19 crisis, she will stay open, offering as many services as possible and permissible under the state guidelines through at least the next month.

Her website will also continue to expand as a gallery for jewelry and art, though she hopes it “will serve as a community resource for art, healing, events, classes, and more.”

“These times require fluidity with as little fear as possible, hence, the absolute need for the community to keep our fears at bay,” she said. “I’ve learned not to cast anything in stone.

“For now, until at least the end of July, Offerings Gallery will be open for window shopping, curbside pickup, and viewing items by appointment according to current COVID-19 state law.”

Yanish said that the COVID-19 crisis and civil unrest over George Floyd’s death has provided an opportunity for unity that she hopes to bring to the community.

“I came to understand immediately that trusting my heart was clearly more important than ever as we’d finally entered ‘The New Paradigm,’ she said. “COVID-19 and our national travesty of racism created an upheaval that has knocked the wind out of us.

“Thankfully, masses of caring citizens are standing unified in peace to face this steep cliff together, collectively demonstrating the utter necessity to come together peacefully has arrived at last,” she added. “It has pushed me to think more deeply than ever about the viability, even the relevance, of my brick and mortar in the days ahead.

Yanish continued: “My idea is to foster collaboration in order to keep our town from being a ghost town, or one that is taken over by opportunistic entities that would forever alter our towns’ soul. If we work together, we can allow ourselves to envision something beautiful and worthwhile. Respectfully encouraging landowners to be patrons of the community.”

As the Hudson Valley begins slowly reopening and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Yanish said that it could provide an opportunity to unite the community together as the region moves forward.

“Landlords have a wonderful opportunity to sew the seeds of honoring our town and reaping the true benefits of their good fortune through the enduring appreciation of the citizens,” she said. “It must become widely held that a town with many unnecessary vacancies speaks poorly of landlords who may still believe in the tax breaks on an empty space, more than the health of the community.

“I hope to be part of these changes, if only as one who plants seeds for a sustainable and renewed world,” she said. “I know even the most dollar hungry building owner, be it a corporate entity or individual could be compelled to reap the short and long term benefits of community building. This moment in history is a pivotal one. It is clear we will sink or swim together.”

