COVID-19: New High School In Hudson Valley Goes All Virtual After Two Test Positive

A new Hudson Valley high school is being forced to hit the brakes on reopening and transition to complete remote learning after there were new positive tests for COVID-19.

Albertus Magnus High School, located in Rockland County in Bardonia, which planned a hybrid reopening this week, was forced to employ virtual learning when classes kicked off for the new academic year on Thursday, Sept. 10 due to two new confirmed cases of the virus.

Joseph Tweed, the Head of School, said that hybrid classes are now being postponed until Monday, Sept. 14.

According to Tweed, both people were asymptomatic and have entered quarantine. The school previously welcomed students into the building for orientation, with social distance protocols in place, temperature checks at the front door, and mandatory face coverings.

Tweed said the school is working with the county Department of Health after opting out of beginning the year with half of the students attending classes on a staggered schedule.

"In an abundance of caution and following consultation with the Department of Health, Albertus Magnus shifted to all virtual instruction for Thursday and Friday,” he said. “So that the building could go through additional deep cleaning and sanitization.”

A post on the school’s website on Thursday encouraged the community to remain physically distant, but spiritually together during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“While we cannot be together physically, we can join together spiritually. Please joins us in prayer tonight and each Thursday that follows at 8 p.m. from wherever you may be in saying a Hail Mary for all (affected) by this pandemic and the current issue affecting our nation.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.