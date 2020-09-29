COVID-19: Liquor Licenses Of Two Hudson Valley Restaurants Suspended For Guideline Violations

New York has suspended liquor licenses for 15 more businesses, including two in the Hudson Valley, after finding what it labeled violations of COVID-19 pandemic-related executive orders.

Over the last week, the state's multi-agency task force -- led by the State Police and State Liquor Authority -- conducted 8,634 compliance checks, documenting violations at 40 establishments. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.

The locations of the establishments, all restaurants/bars in New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley and upstate New York, are as follows:

Brooklyn- 4

Dutchess - 2

Nassau - 2

Suffolk - 1

Bronx - 1

Manhattan - 1

Queens - 1

Albany - 1

Oneida - 1

Ontario - 1

The Hudson Valley establishments cited were:

"Quartchetti's Roadside Café" at 387 Route 9 in Fishkill, on Friday, Sept. 26: On Thursday, Sept. 25, SLA investigators found a band playing under a tent with approximately 50 patrons present, including at least 30 who were standing and mingling without facial coverings and 10 who were dancing, according to the state health department.

Investigators observed a bartender inside the premises without a facial covering, in addition to three bartenders at an outside bar who were also not wearing facial coverings, the department said.

Quartchetti's Roadside Café liquor license had just been issued on Thursday, Aug. 27.

"Craft 302 Restaurant" at 302 Main Street in Poughkeepsie, Saturday, Sept. 19: On Friday, Sept. 18, SLA investigators and officers with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department observed eight employees inside the premises without facial coverings, including a security guard and hostess at the entrance, three bartenders, a cook and two additional security guards inside, according to the state health department.

Investigators observed seven patrons standing at the bar without facial coverings, in addition to approximately 20 patrons drinking at booths throughout the premises without food, the department said.

While the owner maintained all of the patrons had ordered food, he could only produce two receipts that listed food items, said the department.

.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.