COVID-19: 'I Believe It's Going To Be Months, But We're Going To Get Through It,' Cuomo Says

With New York the epicenter of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the United States, Gov. Andrew Cuomo predicted no less than 40 percent of those in the state will eventually be infected by the virus and said the battle to slow the spread will likely take months.

"I know people want to hear it's going to be a matter of weeks," he said. "I don't believe it's going to be a matter of weeks. It’s going to be a matter of months.

"We are trying to slow the spread to a number of months so the healthcare system can get through it

"But we are going to get through it. But how long and how well it takes us to get through it, depends on us."

Cuomo said the more New Yorkers practice social distancing and the measures taken as part of the "New York State on Pause," executive order the faster the pandemic will be contained.

"It's like when you get sick and ask a doctor how long it will last, he'll say, 'It depends on what you do,' " Cuomo said. "If you follow the doctor's advice, you'll get healthy faster.

"But it depends on what you do. This depends on what we do - how smart we are, how responsible we are and how diligent we are."

Cuomo emphasized the importance of non-vulnerable adults, especially young people, to also adhere to the measures.

Cuomo said this is a stressful moment in the nation's history which is understandably causing nervousness, anxiety and the feeling of being isolated for many.

"People are struggling with their emotions as much as they're struggling with the economics," Cuomo said. "As a society, we've never gone through this."

The New York Department of Health is now asking mental health professionals to contact the state if they are willing to participate in a soon-to-launch, online Mental Health Electronic Help Center. They can contact the state here: health.ny.gov/assistance .

He also said it's important for New Yorkers to express thanks to workers who are interacting with the public during the pandemic and to be kind to one another.

"If ever there is a time to practice humanity, the time is now," he added. "The time is now to show some kindness, to show some compassion to people, show some gentility - even as a New Yorker.

"Yes, we can be tough. Yes, this is a dense environment. It can be a difficult environment. It can also be the most supportive, courageous community that you have ever seen.

"And this is a time for a little gentility. It is a time for a smile when you are walking past someone. It is a time for a nod. It is a time to say hello.

"It is a time for patience and don't let the little things get you annoyed. That's New York at its best. That was New York after 9/11.

"Yes, we have a problem. Yes, we will deal with it. Yes, we will overcome it. But let's find our better selves in doing it, and let New York lead the way in finding their better selves and demonstrating their better selves.

"That is the New York destiny and that is the New York legacy. And that is why I am proud to be a New Yorker and to be governor of this great state."

"NY State on Pause" measures

The order mandates that 100 percent of the workforce must stay home beginning Sunday, March 22 at 8 p.m. excluding essential services.

All non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason are temporarily banned.

Enacting Matilda’s Law to protect New Yorkers age 70 and over and those with compromised immune systems with these requirements:

Remain indoors

Can go outside for solitary exercise

Pre-screen all visitors by taking their temperature

Wear a mask in the company of others

Stay at least 6 feet from others

Do not take public transportation unless urgent and absolutely necessary

All barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing salons, nail salons, hair removal services and related personal care services will be closed to the public effective Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m.

New York will implement a 90-day moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants.

Casinos, gyms, theaters, retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys are closed until further notice. Bars and restaurants are closed, but takeout can be ordered during the period of closure.

Testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a healthcare provider.

Your local health department is your community contact for COVID-19 concerns.

