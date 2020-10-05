COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Number Of New Cases By County

There was an uptick in the number of positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Monday, Oct. 5.

In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties - 3,473 tests were conducted on Sunday, Oct. 4, yielding 193 positives or a 5.5 percent positivity rate.

In the remainder of the state, 72,931 tests were conducted yielding 740 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 2: 2.3 percent

Saturday, Oct. 3: 1.4 percent

Sunday, Oct. 4: 1.9 percent

Here are the number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Rockland, 55

Orange County, 44

Westchester, 40

Ulster, 9

Dutchess, 8

Putnam, 2

Sullivan, 1

There were eight deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Dutchess).

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization - 636 (+18)

Patients Newly Admitted - 72

Number ICU - 149 (+11)

Number ICU with Intubation - 70 (+3)

Total Discharges - 77,141 (+51)

Deaths - 8

Total Deaths - 25,527

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.