Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Thursday, Oct. 8.

A new state record 145,811 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted statewide on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn and Queens, and Rockland and Orange counties - 7,349 tests were conducted, yielding 426 positives or a 5.8 percent positivity rate. 

In the remainder of the state, 138,462 tests were conducted yielding 1,410 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Monday, Oct. 5: 2.5 percent
  • Tuesday, Oct. 6: 2 percent
  • Wednesday, Oct. 7: 2.2 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Rockland, 198
  • Orange, 101
  • Westchester, 66
  • Dutchess, 8
  • Putnam, 8
  • Ulster, 8
  • Sullivan, 4

There were 10 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester County) -- bringing the total to 25,555 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 754 (+6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 106
  • Hospital Counties - 37
  • Number ICU - 172 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 67 (-5)
  • Total Discharges - 77,351 (+84)
  • Deaths - 10

