Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Positive Case Exposure To Students Confirmed In Mount Pleasant
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Another Slight Uptick In Cases

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley.
There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hudson Valley has seen a slight uptick in positive COVID-19 cases over the past three days, though statewide numbers continue trending in the right direction.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive infection rate over the past three days:

  • Monday, Aug. 31: 0.8 percent;
  • Tuesday, Sept. 1: 0.9 percent;
  • Wednesday, Sept. 2: 1.2 percent.

A breakdown of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health, as of Thursday, Sept. 3:

  • Westchester: 37,106 (49 new);
  • Rockland: 14,334 (29);
  • Orange: 11,478 (18);
  • Dutchess: 4,892 (14);
  • Ulster: 2,190 (12);
  • Sullivan: 1,537 (3);
  • Putnam: 1,518 (8).

Statewide, there have been 8,517,458 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, resulting in 437,107 positive cases. There have been 25,343 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in early March.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.