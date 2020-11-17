COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Another New Increase In Cases, Positivity Rate For Testing

The Hudson Valley saw another new increase in both COVID-19 cases plus the positive rate for testing, according to data released on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
The positive testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley is as follows:
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 3.6 percent
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 3.0 percent
- Monday, Nov. 16: 4.3 percent
Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:
- Westchester, 399
- Rockland, 140
- Orange, 101
- Dutchess, 84
- Putnam, 57
- Ulster, 35
- Sullivan, 12
There were 29 COVID deaths statewide on Friday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Dutchess), bringing the total to 26,189 during the pandemic.
Here is statewide data for Monday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 2,124 (+156)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 295
- Hospital Counties - 50
- Number ICU - 408 (+17)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 176 (+18)
- Total Discharges - 82,022 (+114)
- Deaths - 29
