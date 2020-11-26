Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley See Nearly 1,000 New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hudson Valley saw a new increase inCOVID-19, according to data released on Thursday, Nov. 26.  

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.90 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.68 percent. 

Within the focus areas, 49,195 test results were reported Wednesday, Nov. 25, yielding 2,412 positives. 

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 168,526 test results were reported, yielding 4,521 positives. 

The positive testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley is as follows:

  • Monday, Nov. 23: 4.0 percent
  • Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4.2 percent
  • Wednesday, Nov. 25: 4.1 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Westchester, 477
  • Orange, 177
  • Rockland, 169
  • Dutchess, 63
  • Putnam, 52
  • Ulster, 39
  • Sullivan, 14

Total number of new cases: 991

There were 67 COVID deaths statewide on Wednesday, with five in the Hudson Valley (four in Westchester and one in Dutchess), bringing the total to 26,549 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for  Wednesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 3,056 (+74)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 468
  • Hospital Counties - 55
  • Number ICU - 628 (+32)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 286 (+9)
  • Total Discharges - 84,339 (+338)
  • Deaths - 67

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.