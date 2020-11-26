COVID-19: Hudson Valley See Nearly 1,000 New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

The Hudson Valley saw a new increase inCOVID-19, according to data released on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.90 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.68 percent.

Within the focus areas, 49,195 test results were reported Wednesday, Nov. 25, yielding 2,412 positives.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 168,526 test results were reported, yielding 4,521 positives.

The positive testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 23: 4.0 percent

Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4.2 percent

Wednesday, Nov. 25: 4.1 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 477

Orange, 177

Rockland, 169

Dutchess, 63

Putnam, 52

Ulster, 39

Sullivan, 14

Total number of new cases: 991

There were 67 COVID deaths statewide on Wednesday, with five in the Hudson Valley (four in Westchester and one in Dutchess), bringing the total to 26,549 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Wednesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 3,056 (+74)

Patients Newly Admitted - 468

Hospital Counties - 55

Number ICU - 628 (+32)

Number ICU with Intubation - 286 (+9)

Total Discharges - 84,339 (+338)

Deaths - 67

