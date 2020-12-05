COVID-19: Hudson Valley Positive-Test Rate Increases To 6.9 Percent; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw the positive rate for COVID-19 testing increase a day after it spiked a full percentage point, according to data released by the state on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 6.17 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.59 percent.

Within the focus areas, 54,956 test results were reported Friday, Dec. 4, yielding 3,389 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 160,445 test results were reported, yielding 7,372 positives.

The positive testing rates for the last four days in the Hudson Valley is as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5.8 percent

Wednesday, Dec. 2: 5.6 percent

Thursday, Dec. 3: 6.6 percent

Friday, Dec. 4: 6.9 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 758

Orange, 302

Rockland, 212

Dutchess, 157

Putnam, 126

Ulster, 76

Sullivan, 27

There were 69 COVID deaths statewide on Friday, with four in the Hudson Valley (two in Dutchess and one each in Rockland and Orange counties) bringing the total to 27,089 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 4,318 (+96)

Patients Newly Admitted - 621

Number ICU - 825 (+30)

Number ICU with Intubation - 435 (+32)

Total Discharges - 87,473 (+445)

Deaths - 69

"I understand New Yorkers may be feeling COVID fatigue, especially now that we have entered the holiday season and the first batch of vaccines is a couple weeks away," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, but if there was ever a time to double down and be vigilant, it's now.

"We continue to implement our data-driven winter plan and we are laser-focused on making sure New York's hospitals have enough capacity.

"What's troubling is we are seeing a new trend where the majority of cases are traced to households and private gatherings. The federal government continues to overlook the black, brown, and poor communities in its vaccine plan and hasn't provided the funding necessary for the states to administer it.

"These are real problems, and if left unaddressed they could undermine the effectiveness of the entire program. While we won't stop fighting until these problems are addressed, New Yorkers need to do their part too.

"They already did the best job in the country the first time around, going from the highest infection rate to one of the lowest, and I have no doubt if we continue to stay smart, we will get through this together — stronger, tougher, and more loving than before."

