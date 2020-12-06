COVID-19: Here's New Hudson Valley Five-Day Positive-Testing Trend; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw the positive rate for COVID-19 testing remain steady according to data released by the state on Sunday, Dec. 6.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 6.22 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.24 percent. The statewide positive-test range with all focus areas included is 4.71 percent.

The positive testing rates for the last five days in the Hudson Valley is as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5.8 percent

Wednesday, Dec. 2: 5.6 percent

Thursday, Dec. 3: 6.6 percent

Friday, Dec. 4: 6.9 percent

Saturday, Dec. 5: 6.4 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 727 (a decrease of 31 from a day earlier)

Orange, 201 (a decrease of 101 from a day earlier)

Rockland, 167 (a decrease of 45 from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 144 (a decrease of 13 from a day earlier)

Putnam, 98 (a decrease of 28 from a day earlier)

Ulster, 85 (an increase of 9 from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 14 (a decrease of 13 from a day earlier)

There were 56 COVID deaths statewide on Saturday, with eight in the Hudson Valley and three in Ulster County, two in Westchester County, one each in Dutchess, Putnam, and Orange counties, bringing the total to 27,149 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization -- 4,442 (+124)

Patients Newly Admitted -- 648

Hospital Counties -- 55

Number ICU -- 850 (+25)

Number ICU with Intubation -- 464 (+29)

Total Discharges -- 87,949 (+476)

Deaths -- 56

"COVID-19 is spreading, and it affects all New Yorkers, upstate, and downstate," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "This is a war and we continue to adapt to the enemy by making decisions based on data and science — not opinion and fear.

"We're closely monitoring hospital capacity and have implemented triggers to ensure hospitals have what they need. The light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccine, and one is coming, but until then we must be disciplined.

"Public health experts agree households and private gatherings are a major driver of transmission right now, demonstrating once again that it is our actions that determine the infection rate.

"We know what works: wear a mask, avoid indoor gatherings, and socially distance, and the local governments must do enforcement. We will win this war but it will take vigilance and everyone working together."

