Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Isaias: NY State To Get $35M In Disaster Relief From Federal Government For Catastrophic Storm
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Three-Day Testing Trend For Hudson Valley; Latest New Cases By County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

A total of 119,493 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State on Thursday, Oct. 1 — a new record high. 

In the top 20 "hotspot" zip codes, 6,703 tests were conducted, yielding 429 positives or a 6.4 positivity rate. 

In the remainder of the state, 112,790 were conducted yielding 1,169 positives or a 1.03 percent positivity rate. 

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 29: 2.4 percent
  • Wednesday, Sept. 30: 2.8 percent
  • Thursday, Oct. 1: 2.6 percent

The number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

  • Rockland, 213
  • Orange County, 74
  • Westchester, 46
  • Dutchess, 17
  • Ulster, 11
  • Putnam, 8
  • Sullivan, 3

There were seven deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with none in the Hudson Valley -- bringing the total to 25,497 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 648 (+36)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 123
  • Hospital Counties - 37
  • Number ICU - 146 (+5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 65 (+2)
  • Total Discharges - 76,916 (+82)
  • Deaths - 7

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.