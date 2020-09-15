Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
COVID-19: Here's Latest Hudson Valley Positive Testing Rate; Number Of New Cases By County

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
Photo Credit: Pixabay

There was another uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in the Hudson Valley, according to newly released data on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Of a total of 73,678 test results reported on Monday, Sept. 14 to New York State, 766, or 1.0 percent, were positive.

These are positivity testing rates for the last five days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Thursday, Sept. 10: 1.2 percent
  • Friday, Sept. 11: 0.9 percent
  • Saturday, Sept. 12: 1.2 percent
  • Sunday, Sept. 13: 1.6 percent
  • Monday, Sept. 14: 1.2 percent

Here are the number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's counties:

  • Westchester, 30 (down 10 from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 36 (up two from a day earlier)
  • Orange County, 24 (up seven from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 12 (up four from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 6 (up five from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 3 (down one from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 2 (down two from a day earlier)

A total of 766 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 445,714 during the pandemic.

There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with none in the Hudson Valley -- bringing the total to 25,405 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 481 (+17)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 60
  • Number ICU - 144 (+1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 60 (+1)
  • Total Discharges - 75,847 (+33)
  • Deaths - 11

