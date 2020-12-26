COVID-19: Healthcare Network In Area May Have Fraudulently Obtained Vaccine, State Says

An investigation is underway into allegations that a Hudson Valley healthcare provider may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccines and diverted them to members of the public.

New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said late Saturday afternoon, Dec. 26 that the state was made aware of the reports against the Parcare Community Health Network, located in Monroe in Orange County.

Zucker said Parcare "may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and diverted it to members of the public - contrary to the state's plan to administer it first to frontline healthcare workers, as well as nursing home residents and staffers.

"We take this very seriously and DOH will be assisting state police in a criminal investigation into this matter.

"Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

