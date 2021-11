Westchester County officials have announced an upcoming first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the county Department of Health clinic in White Plains, the county announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The clinic is located at 134 Court St.

Appointments for the new clinic can be made here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.