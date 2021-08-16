Community Rallies To Support Family Of Late Business Owner From Westchester, Father Of Two

Contact Us
Photo Credit: Nicole Fejka / GoFundMe

Thousands of dollars have been raised to support the family of Frank Pallett, a Hudson Valley business owner who died last week at the age of 51.

A GoFundMe created by Pallet's sister-in-law, Nicole Fejka, has raised more than $21,500 as of Monday, Aug. 16. 

The goal is to raise $100,000 for Pallet's wife, Michelle, and the couple's two daughters, 7-year-old Daniella and 2-year-old Angelina.

Pallett, a Yonkers native, died on Wednesday, Aug. 11 after a brief illness, according to his obituary. He owned The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie and Maximum Fitness in Newburgh.

"If Frank has helped you in any way, I would ask that you please consider a donation, however big or small, for his girls during this heartbreaking time," Fejka wrote. "Without him here, they will need it."

