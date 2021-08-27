Contact Us
News

Beach In Westchester Closed For Swimming Due To High Bacteria Levels

Kathy Reakes
The Stephen Johnston Beach area is closed for swimming due to high bacteria levels.
The Stephen Johnston Beach area is closed for swimming due to high bacteria levels. Photo Credit: Village of Mamaroneck/Recreation Department

Beachgoers might be disappointed to find there's no swimming at one beach in Westchester due to high levels of bacteria.

Village of Mamaroneck Recreation Department said that there is no swimming allowed at the Stephen E. Johnston Beach at Harbor Island Park on Friday, Aug. 27.

The high bacteria levels are due to the more than five inches of rain the area received from Tropical Storm Henri.

Visitors are welcome to walk or sit on the beach.

Officials will continue to monitor the safety levels and post on the village's website when it's safe to swim again. 

