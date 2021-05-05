Authorities Look To Locate Owner Of Dog Who Bit Woman In Northern Westchester

Officials in Northern Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a dog and its owner after it bit a woman near an area condominium complex.

A woman was walking near the Oakridge Condominium complex in South Salem at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 when she was unexpectedly bitten by the basset hound being walked by a woman.

Joan Dooley, the Dog Control Officer for Lewisboro and Pound Ridge, said that the woman who was bit did not stop to address the bite with the dog’s owner, as she was caught off guard, surprised and scared by the incident, and she failed to exchange information.

Dooley said that they’ve done extensive searches of the dog licensing system, but there were no basset hounds registered at Oakridge or close by, so it is believed someone came to the area to walk their dog before the bite happened.

“The concern is that people do go to Oakridge to walk their dogs who do not live there, as it’s not super hilly and there’s not a lot of traffic,” she noted. “So it’s likely someone from the outside came in and we don’t know who it is.”

The basset hound was on a long blue leash being walked by a woman described as having very pale arms and legs who was wearing a blue summer dress with “very red hair.”

Dooley noted that her office is only interested in collecting vaccination information. Anyone who has information regarding the incident has been asked to contact her at (914) 447-0106.

