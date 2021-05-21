Area College Student Charged With Rape Admits To Sexual Abuse, DA Says

A college student in the Hudson Valley who was charged with rape has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Anthony Pennachio, age 19, of Brooklyn, a student in Orange County at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse in connection with an alleged rape that occurred during a party at the college last February.

According to Orange County District Attorney's Office Assistant District Attorney Christopher Borek, Pennachio was sentenced to 80 hours of community service, in addition to a final order of protection for the victim.

"The defendant admitted to having subjected the victim to unwanted sexual contact," Borek said. "The plea was offered after an investigation by the District Attorneys Office and consultation with victim."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.