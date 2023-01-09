Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing Pleasantville Girl

Ben Crnic
Destiny Scott, age 13, from Pleasantville.
Officials are asking for help from the public in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northern Westchester. 

Destiny Scott has been missing since Tuesday, Dec. 27 from Pleasantville, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. 

Scott is described as Black with brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'1" tall, and weighs around 100 pounds. 

She is likely in the area of Pleasantville or Brooklyn. Those with information are asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 1-914-769-1941. 

