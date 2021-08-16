Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Biden Nominates Longtime Lawyer To Serve As US Attorney for the Southern District of NY
News

Alert Issued For Missing 11-Year-Old Westchester Girl

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Verenizet Calero
Verenizet Calero Photo Credit: Harrison PD

An 11-year-old Westchester County girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Verenizet Calero, who is believed to be endangered, was last seen on East Columbus Avenue in the town of West Harrison at 6:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, authorities announced. 

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a gray T-shirt, light blue shorts, a light blue surgical mask and was carrying a black backpack, Harrison Police said.

She may attempt to travel to Elizabeth, New Jersey, said, according to police. 

Anyone with info on her whereabouts is asked to call the Harrison Police Department at 914-967-5111 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.